Eight athletes to represent Saint Lucia at NACAC

Rehani Isidore 40 mins ago News Updates, Sports Leave a comment

Press Release:-The St Lucia Athletics Association has selected eight athletes to represent St Lucia at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) Age Group Championships to be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium Port of Spain, Trinidad on June 17th and 18th.

The said Championship is held every two years for athletes between the ages of 11 to 14. The athletes between the ages of 11-12 compete in the Pentathlon and 13-14 year olds the Heptathlon.

The athletes to represent St Lucia are:

Females

11-12: Britney Mangal- Gros Islet Athletics

          Sandrina Popo – Gros Islet Athletics

 

13-14: Natalie Albert- Speed Printing Survivors

           Samani Mathurin- Gros Islet Athletics

Males

11-12: Noel Sylvester- Speed Printing Survivors

           Roger Philip- Rockets Athletics

13-14: Miguel Charlery- Rockets Athletics

           Khalian Vitalis- Speed Printing Survivors

Manager- Lisa Joseph

Coach- Kenvin Mcphee

The team is scheduled to travel to Trinidad on Friday the 16th via Hewanorra International airport. Please join us in wishing our team all the best.

