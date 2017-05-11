Electrifying performances round off Jazz on the Beach at the Landings

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (May 11th, 2017): If one word could capture the true essence of Jazz on the Beach hosted by the Landings Beach Resort and Spa, it would be sensational!

Last Sunday, music lovers swarmed the warm beachfront for the highly anticipated second edition with promises of gourmet cuisine, premium drinks and sweet, sweet music in this ultra-luxurious and all-inclusive Landings affair. True to form, Boo Hinkson and friends produced a pulsating show surpassing the expectations of the eager patrons and forever etching another unforgettable experience in our hearts and minds. The cuisine was bountiful and delicious with the Beach Club Restaurant’s famous pulled pork burgers, freshly made hummus and chicken and pork satays and ceviche being a few of the many dishes on offer all night long. The fully stocked bars featured premium drinks and signature cocktails to the allure of the event as patrons were spoilt for choice.

Event-goers will undoubtedly remember this jazz event, from the seamless musical synergies permeating among the stellar line up, to the well managed food and drink in a spacious and comfortable setting on the beach.

The multiskilled and talented team graced the stage crooning from sunset, the perfect setting for a wondrous night. The flow of the performances kept the audience wanting more with each act. Firstly, the crowd warmed up with the talented Clarence Joseph and began singing along when the smooth Semi Warner Francis took to the stage. As the sun disappeared on the horizon, the spunky Barbara Cadet upped the tempo and got the crowd moving to her classic beat. Once Boo Hinkson and friends came on, the crowd enjoyed the phenomenal Irvin Ace Loctar effortlessly belting out verse after verse, while singer and violinist Donell Best mesmerized the audience with his skillful performance. A major highlight however was the legendary Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson’s protégé and Saint Lucian born newcomer Shanna Pinnel, showcasing an angelic voice worthy of a standing ovation. As Boo entertained, he skillfully entranced event goers while strumming his guitar; a true extension of himself, generating show waves across the beach. The event closed off with a breathtaking performance by the one and only Arturo Tappin, dubbed the saxiest man in the Caribbean. Transitioning from flute to saxophone seamlessly, he left the crowd screaming for more. Truly a world-class experience making the 2018’s event already on the agenda for the resort.

According to Event Manager Cypriana George, ‘We are ecstatic at the result of the event and couldn’t ask for a better team to bring it all together. From the Sound Engineers to the Security Personnel, we are absolutely grateful for the inhouse and external support, and welcome the next edition in 2018 with more surprises to come’.

The resort has been committed to the development of the Arts with the promotion of home grown talent and continue developing this aspect of its community outreach programmes. General Manager, Mr Wilbert Mason lauded the exceptional performance of the entire team from event management, the culinary staff and the amazing sponsors for making this event truly worthy of their support and dedication. Mr Mason added, ‘At the Landings, we aim to partner for success and look forward to opening our doors in anticipation of even bigger, and more electrifying events to come with a huge thank you to Boo Hinkson and his team of talented musicians who added a special flair to the event’.

When asked about his thoughts on the event, Boo Hinkson stated, ‘I am a fervent believer in working hard and dedication to hone one’s craft, and must commend the management of the resort for their warm hospitality and vision to help make this an unforgettable experience, forever raising the bar for future collaborations’.

Echoing Boo Hinkson, Saxophonist Arturo Tappin added that for his very first event at the Landings, he was most pleased at the warmth and energy of the patrons and hotel staff, super talented artistes on island and looked forward to being part of future events in Saint Lucia.’

As the resort reels in the success of its second Jazz on the Beach in Saint Lucia, heartwarming thanks goes to all sponsors including KFC, Flow St. Lucia, The Wave, Lucelec, The Document Centre – JEBergasse, RCI, Crown Foods Ltd., Harry Edwards Jewelry, St Lucia Distillers Ltd, Lazy Lagoon Trading, Ice Factory and Peter & Company Distributors. To reach out the resort regarding events, its outreach programmes, dining at the restaurant, culinary and spa experiences, please contact us on 458-7300.

