Home / News Updates / Emergency Numbers to be Affected by ‘Urgent Maintenance’

Emergency Numbers to be Affected by ‘Urgent Maintenance’

Rehani Isidore 1 min ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Saint Lucia Fire Service

The St. Lucia Fire Service would like to inform the general public that, our service
provider will be performing Urgent Maintenance on some of their systems on
Wednesday May 24th 2017. As a results some of our emergency lines which rely
on such systems will be affected. Please note that our 911 should be operational
and not be affected during this downtime.

Other telephone systems may be unavailable during the period of Tuesday 23rd
May from 2300hrs (1100pm, Tonight) to Wednesday 24th May 0700hrs
(07:00am, tomorrow morning).

The public is advised, if any Emergency Service is required from the Fire Service
during that time period, the following alternative numbers can be utilised;

STATION LAND LINE MOBILE LINES
GROS ISLET 4509111 7120178, 7120168
GEORGE CHARLES
FIRE HALL		 4581036 7120311, 7120286
HEADQUARTERS 911
DENNERY 4538888 7120167
MICOUD 4544000 7120194, 7120220
CRASH FIRE HALL
VIEUX		 4546339 7120236, 7120269
VIEUX FORT 4546330, 911 7203326, 7220700, 7202538
SOUFRIER 4597448 7120232, 7120234

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Police Investigating Baby Death

An eight month old baby was reportedly found dead in Marchand, Castries on May 22nd. …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved