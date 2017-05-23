Emergency Numbers to be Affected by ‘Urgent Maintenance’

The St. Lucia Fire Service would like to inform the general public that, our service

provider will be performing Urgent Maintenance on some of their systems on

Wednesday May 24th 2017. As a results some of our emergency lines which rely

on such systems will be affected. Please note that our 911 should be operational

and not be affected during this downtime.

Other telephone systems may be unavailable during the period of Tuesday 23rd

May from 2300hrs (1100pm, Tonight) to Wednesday 24th May 0700hrs

(07:00am, tomorrow morning).

The public is advised, if any Emergency Service is required from the Fire Service

during that time period, the following alternative numbers can be utilised;



STATION LAND LINE MOBILE LINES GROS ISLET 4509111 7120178, 7120168 GEORGE CHARLES

FIRE HALL 4581036 7120311, 7120286 HEADQUARTERS 911 DENNERY 4538888 7120167 MICOUD 4544000 7120194, 7120220 CRASH FIRE HALL

VIEUX 4546339 7120236, 7120269 VIEUX FORT 4546330, 911 7203326, 7220700, 7202538 SOUFRIER 4597448 7120232, 7120234