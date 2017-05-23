Emergency Numbers to be Affected by ‘Urgent Maintenance’

The St. Lucia Fire Service would like to inform the general public that, our service
provider will be performing Urgent Maintenance on some of their systems on
Wednesday May 24th 2017. As a results some of our emergency lines which rely
on such systems will be affected. Please note that our 911 should be operational
and not be affected during this downtime.
Other telephone systems may be unavailable during the period of Tuesday 23rd
May from 2300hrs (1100pm, Tonight) to Wednesday 24th May 0700hrs
(07:00am, tomorrow morning).
The public is advised, if any Emergency Service is required from the Fire Service
during that time period, the following alternative numbers can be utilised;
|STATION
|LAND LINE
|MOBILE LINES
|GROS ISLET
|4509111
|7120178, 7120168
|GEORGE CHARLES
FIRE HALL
|4581036
|7120311, 7120286
|HEADQUARTERS
|911
|DENNERY
|4538888
|7120167
|MICOUD
|4544000
|7120194, 7120220
|CRASH FIRE HALL
VIEUX
|4546339
|7120236, 7120269
|VIEUX FORT
|4546330, 911
|7203326, 7220700, 7202538
|SOUFRIER
|4597448
|7120232, 7120234