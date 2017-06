The executive director of the St. Lucia Employers federation Joseph Alexander says while the latest figures point to a 1.5% decrease in unemployment in the first quarter of 2017, there is much work to be done to make a serious dent in joblessness.

January to march 2017 preliminary figures put unemployment at 20.1%.

Alexander says any reduction in unemployment is good news, but serious investment is needed to take those figures below 10%, where they should be.

