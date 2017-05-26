Equity Ministry Offers Condolences for Infant Homicide

Minister for Local Government and Culture Senator Fortuna Belrose on May 26th offered condolences to the mother and family of 9-month old Melissa Lambert who police say was murdered in her home on May 22nd.

The infant was admittedly left unattended at home by her mother, 28-year old Melissa Lambert who left to run an errand. Upon returning to her home at the George Charles Boulevard in Marchand, Lambert told police investigators her newborn daughter appeared to have been strangled.

Postmortem results on the 9-month old baby confirmed asphyxia as a cause of death.

Local Government Minister Belrose pledged to provide support to the mother of five.

“The Ministry has been in touch with the family and, we are connected to the family and we are trying our best to ensure that we provide the support that will enable her to be in a different environment.”

Senator Belrose informed that the Ministry of Equity and Empowerment is actively pursuing intervention remedies.

“In this particular case it is sad but, we are working at ensuring that we can improve the life and make a difference in the young ladies wellbeing.”