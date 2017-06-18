Etana Takes Main Stage at Soleil Roots & Soul

Etana is a reggae soul singer/songwriter who focuses on uplifting messages and inspirational music. Her performances range from a full live band to up-close and personal acoustic sets with a guitarist.

Widely considered as the leading female voice in contemporary reggae music, Etana rose to prominence in 2006 with her breakthrough track “Wrong Address”, an emotive lament reflecting the lack of employment prospects for Jamaicans living in violence-plagued communities. The fusion of acoustic folk with roots reggae cadences and strains of neo soul influences heard in “Wrong Address” would become her signature sound. “Wrong Address” reached number 1 on several Jamaican charts. Etana, whose name means “the strong one”, followed her debut with a bold romantic declaration “Warrior Love”, juxtaposing acoustic rhythms with African-styled choral chants, and “Roots”, blending traditional African drum beats with exuberant soul underpinnings as she cautions the youths to hold on to their culture.

Etana’s critically lauded debut album “The Strong One” included the duet with Italian reggae artist Alborosie “Blessings w Alborosie” and her unwavering declaration of self-assurance “I Am Not Afraid”. She has released several albums since and is one of the most in-demand reggae artists.