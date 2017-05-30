A former information and broadcast minister says the nation’s station should not be shut down.
Dr. James fletcher is speaking against the backdrop of ongoing discussions on the future of Radio Saint Lucia.
A former information and broadcast minister says the nation’s station should not be shut down.
Dr. James fletcher is speaking against the backdrop of ongoing discussions on the future of Radio Saint Lucia.
Economic development minister guy joseph, says although the St. Jude hospital technical audit is complete, …