Former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony has called for the DSH deal in its present form to be renegotiated.
The Vieux Fort South MP made his first political platform speech on the weekend since the SLP was vanquished at the June 6th general elections.
Dr. Anthony warns that quote “there will be never peace” unquote, if the agreement goes through in its present form.
Home / Top Stories / Ex-PM Anthony Breaks Silence, Slams DSH Deal
Check Also
Forensic Lab Set To Reopen In 6 Months
Saint Lucia’s forensic lab should be operational within 6 months. That’s according to National Security …
kenny you can only fool those uneducated donkey , you nothing good , and has only put st.lucia down the drain