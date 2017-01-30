Ex-PM Anthony Breaks Silence, Slams DSH Deal

Breaking News
Former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony has called for the DSH deal in its present form to be renegotiated.
The Vieux Fort South MP made his first political platform speech on the weekend since the SLP was vanquished at the June 6th general elections.
Dr. Anthony warns that quote “there will be never peace” unquote, if the agreement goes through in its present form.

    kenny you can only fool those uneducated donkey , you nothing good , and has only put st.lucia down the drain

