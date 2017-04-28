Ex-Pm Launches Scathing Attack On 2017 Estimates

Former prime minister, Vieux Fort South MP Dr. Kenny Anthony soundly trounced the 2017/2018 estimates of revenue and expenditure in his presentation to parliament on Thursday.

Declaring that there was simply no way he could support the estimates, the former SLP leader piled on the pressure on the UWP administration in areas that ranged from healthcare to budget financing. He also told the sitting that the statutory instrument to institute the airport development tax is illegal, since it cites a long-repealed act as the basis for the levy.

