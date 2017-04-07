Former house speaker Matthew Roberts is hoping to bring clarification to parliamentary procedure, in light of the negative motion row, which led to an opposition walk-out this week.
Roberts called in to hts/radio 100’s straight up on Friday.
He says the sudden removal of the opposition’s negative motion on the citizenship by investment programme is ‘unusual and highly irregular.’
Home / Top Stories / Ex-Speaker Weighs-In Negative Motion Row
Check Also
US Ambassador Talks Saint Lucia-US Relations
The United States Ambassador to Barbados and the eastern Caribbean says US-Saint Lucia relations remain …