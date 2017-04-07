Ex-Speaker Weighs-In Negative Motion Row

Breaking News
Alison Kentish 10 hours ago Top Stories Leave a comment


Former house speaker Matthew Roberts is hoping to bring clarification to parliamentary procedure, in light of the negative motion row, which led to an opposition walk-out this week.
Roberts called in to hts/radio 100’s straight up on Friday.
He says the sudden removal of the opposition’s negative motion on the citizenship by investment programme is ‘unusual and highly irregular.’

