Saint Lucia was one of three members of the organisation of American states (OAS) which last week, chose not to support a resolution condemning violence against members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or intersex (LGBTQI) community.
Every year since 2008, the resolution has been put before the general assembly of the hemispheric body.
This year, Saint Lucia stood against it.
External Affairs Minister Touts Family Values
If you embrace human rights then how can the rights of (LGBTQI) community sit outside human rights? LGBTQ did not evolve from social eggs but from families. You purport to protect family values yet will not condemn violence against family members who are LGBTQ. Your words are vacuous and you have made St Lucia appear morally shallow. It would have been better if you had stayed at home.