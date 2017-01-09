The families of the Jacmel homicide victims are speaking out about the Sunday bloodbath that left three men dead.
Hts News4orce spoke to grieving relatives of Gillian Charles and Kyle Richard.
Home / Recent News / Families Of Jacmel Homicide Victims Speak Out
Check Also
Isaac Laments Delayed Hospital Projects
Health Minister Mary Isaac says work is progressing on the Owen King EU and St. …
There are too many senseless crimes being committed in St.Lucia. Not that crime is not everywhere, but the rate at which it is rising among the young people in St. Lucia needs to be addressed. There is no settling disputes without guns anymore. Where are all these firearms coming from? There is a God and vengeance is his. Those who have passed have moved on, but the wicked who remain has no idea what God has in store for them. We who believe that there is a miracle working God need to pray that God restores our island and bring it back to the safe heaven that So many of us grew up in. Living carefree and without fear. Again I say let us continue to pray believing that St Lucia can be restored. Thank you from Gillian Charles’ aunt Bridget Matthew.