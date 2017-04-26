Family mourn St. Luce’s death

HTS News4orce has obtained first reaction on the tragic death of 35-year old Jason St. Luce from loved ones. News4orce spoke with Philip Baptiste on April 26th who said he is struggling to come to grips with St. Luce’s passing. Listen below.

The 35-year old Rock Hall resident was a passenger on board a heavy duty dump truck driven by Marlon Lubrin registration number PG 4440 when it veered off road before crashing. The driver sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, a post mortem examination was conducted upon the body of Jason St. Luce by Dr. Wayne Felicien, which revealed that he died as a result of exsanguination secondary to penetrating left sided chest injury.