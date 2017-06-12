Family Say’s Seasme Cherry Death “No Surprise”

Cathy Cherry, sister of Seasme Cherry who was fatally shot on June 10th, told HTS News4orce word of her brother’s death did not come as a shock. Watch video.

The young man’s grandmother was one of the family members present for his post mortem on Monday June 12th. She said she saw less of Cherry as he grew older, but always prayed for the best for her grandson.

Cherry’s grandmother says his death marks a tragic end to what could have been a promising life. She says the family is not coping well with the news of his death, particularly his mother who is not well.

Police say an investigation is underway however; no one is currently in custody in relation to this incident.