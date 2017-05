One person is reported to have succumbed to gunshot wounds at hospital on May 24th.

Reportedly, between the hours of 7 pm and 8pm, gunmen allegedly targeted a male individual at Cacoa, Babonneau.

Paramedics were summonded to the scene before conveying the shooting victim to hospital.

The fatal shooting notched up the recorded homicide toll to 25 thus far in 2017.

Major Crimes is investigating.