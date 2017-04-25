Fatal Traffic Accident At Marigot

Saint Lucia has recorded another road fatality for 2017.

Jason St. Luce, a 34 year old resident of Rock Hall, Castries, died on Tuesday April 25th, following a motor vehicle collision in Marigot.

Initial reports indicate that a truck, reportedly driven by Marlon Lubrin registration number PG 4440, encountered mechanical difficulty before veering off the road, fatally injuring St. Luce.

St. Luce who was a passenger on the truck is the 5th road fatality for 2017.

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 4pm Tuesday.

We spoke to Timothy Mangal – the owner of a nearby business on the scene, moments ago.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Print

Email

