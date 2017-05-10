What Of The Fate Of RSL Employees?

The minister responsible for broadcasting, Dominic Fedee has sought to provide further clarification following Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s announcement on the fate of radio St Lucia (RSL).

During the budget presentation, the prime minister stated that the company currently known as RSL will be closed, and the relevant programs will be restructured to take advantage of the new technologies for information dissemination.

Fedee says he intends to meet with the staff before he issues a final statement on the future of RSL.

((Dominic Fedee-Minister responsible for broadcasting))

The minister noted that other alternatives of absorbing staff and the use of the building are being explored.

According to the budget address, as of march 31st, 2015, radio St. Lucia’s accumulated losses amounted to $3.4 million dollars.

RSL also reportedly owes the national insurance corporation $543,000 for unpaid employee contributions and also owes government $231,000 in unpaid taxes.