Festen Labowie Set For This Weekend

The much-anticipated Festen Labowi is back at the same location after the Lenten season break.

On Friday, April 28th, the vendors association will host “Friday Fish Fry” at high street in Laborie.

The festival is intended to help the youth gain employment.

Secretary of Festen Labowi Leon chance is urging Saint Lucians to come out and support the community.

The monthly Friday fish festival is geared at creating opportunities in the fishing industry.

The fish fry also helps unite groups and individuals who make meaningful contributions to the development of the Laborie community and the fishing sector.

Leon/Layon Chance – Secretary Festen Labowi Vendors Association