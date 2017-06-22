Finance Minister says Gov’t “Knows Why” McLean was Withdrawn

Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit [CIU], Cindy McLean has been sent on ‘administrative leave’ by the CIP board of directors. HTS News4orce reported news of McLean’s sudden withdrawal from the CIP on June 21st.

On June 22nd, the Prime Minister sought to put to rest speculation that he influenced the decision, requesting that local news reporters contact the CIP board chaired by Ryan Devaux for comment. Prime Minister Chastanet did also explain, that he “had nothing to do with that”.

Minister with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ubaldus Raymond chimed in on the apparent shakeup at the CIU. Ahead of Thursday’s Sitting of the Senate, he suggested the decision is commonplace in managerial practice. Watch video.

The Minister indicated that the government most likely has information on what may have led to the CIP board’s reported directive to send Cindy McLean on Administrative Leave.

The embattled CIU CEO came under scrutiny in May after refuting a ‘joint statement’ issued by Invest Saint Lucia on the status of the controversial Desert Star Holdings Agreement with the government. McLean denied knowledge of the statement with a contrasting view on CIU policy regarding the statement.