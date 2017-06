A fire completely destroyed Jacques Waterfront Dining restaurant located in Rodney Bay, Gros – Islet.

Reports suggest flames engulfed the restaurant between 2: 00 a.m and 3: 00 a.m June 13th.

Fire Units at Gros – Islet Fire Station responded placing the fire under control. Damage to Jacques Waterfront Dining is estimated in the tens of thousands of dollars.

No injuries were reported during the fire incident.

Investigations are working to determine what sparked the restaurant blaze.