The Saint Lucia Fire Service responded to 96 ambulance calls over the Easter weekend.

Fire constituted the majority of the emergencies, with the service attending to over 19 fire calls, one of which was structural.

Officials continue to remind the public that permission must be obtained from the service before burning any garbage.

The fire service responded to 58 calls in the north and 38 in the south.



Stacy Joseph- Firewoman SLFS