On June 8th, agencies and community groups across the globe undertook beach clean-ups and other activities geared at bringing awareness to the plight of the oceans.

World Ocean Day 2017 is being held under the theme, “Our Oceans, Our Future.”

Locally, the Department of Fisheries brought together students, corporate entities, government agencies and environmentalists to clean up the Vigie Beach.

Organizers focused on reducing the use of plastic and finding effective solutions to marine litter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Print