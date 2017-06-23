Flow and C&W Business Boost Cyber-Security

Castries, Saint Lucia – June 23, 2017 – More and more, it is becoming difficult – if not impossible – to do business without access to the internet, whether fixed, home or office wireless, or even a mobile connection, with the proliferation of smartphones and other similar devices.

But with the growth of the internet, threats to businesses of all sizes have become more sophisticated, putting pressure on managers and entrepreneurs to stay abreast of the latest developments in terms of systems, viruses, worms, ransomware, safety, and security.

With that in mind, Flow – under the Cable & Wireless Business brand – invited a number of key senior executives as well as information and communications (ICT) professionals to the first in a series of discussions, entitled Coffee Break with the Experts.

Through these sessions, Flow intends to introduce customers to its business solutions, enable effective knowledge transfer, and show how C&W Business ICT solutions can help mould and model the success of a business.

The first presentation, held earlier this month at Flow Corinth, focused on. That session, led by Shelton Flash, Sales Engineering Manager, saw some 14 private and public sector organisations represented.

Dione Benn, Sales Manager for C&W Business, explains that this initiative was especially timely:

“In recent weeks, we in Saint Lucia and the rest of the region were affected by a global ransomware attack,” she says. “Through our Coffee Break intervention, we were able to discuss our Managed Security portfolio and best practices to protect the participants organisations’ virtual assets. “We were able to focus as well on disaster recovery and business continuity, not only in terms of cyber-attacks, but also with regard to the 2017 hurricane season. We actually catered for 10 businesses initially, but due to the high level of interest in the topic under discussion, the event was over-subscribed.”

Participating organisations were SOL, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), the Government Information Service (GIS), Automotive Art, Sandals Resorts International, the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Port Authority (SLASPA), First Caribbean International Bank, the American International Medical University, St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, Real Foods, Renwick & Co., the National Insurance Corporation, and Coco Resorts

Coming out of the conference, Alvin Jn Baptiste – Network Administrator for SLASPA – was one of the big winners. He won an Alcatel MiFi personal hotspot with a complimentary 30-day 3GB data plan. The company is looking forward to hosting further editions of its Coffee Break series in coming months on a host of different ICT-related topics.