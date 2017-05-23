FLOW TO DELIVER INTERNET UPGRADE

Flow internet customers in the north of the island are in for a significant upgraded in quality of service, the next step in a move to deliver higher levels experience islandwide.

On the morning of Wednesday May 24th 2017, the company is planning an internet outage that will affect customers between Choc, Babonneau, and Cap Estate – including Marisule, Grande Riviere, Monchy, Beausejour, Rodney Bay, and Gros Islet town. This outage is scheduled to last from midnight to 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24th 2017, and will allow the Networks team to move, consolidate and update crucial equipment.

Following the outage, between Wednesday and Thursday of this week, some internet customers will have temporary and intermittent reductions in speed, and TV users may experience some pixelation. Flow will have several crews assigned in the field to ensure that service is restored to each community as quickly as possible.

As of Friday May 26th 2017, all Flow internet customers in the affected areas will be online and optimized. They will be able to enjoy a more stable and consistent experience, and a higher quality of service with steadier throughput.