Flow Launches Endless Everything Summer Promotion

Summer has officially begun with Saint Lucia’s largest telecommunications company announcing “an endless everything” summer promotion.

Customers can win a selection of cash and mobile prizes, with the entire promotion valued up to 100 thousand dollars.

The campaign will officially kick off on Friday with flow’s “5 top up and win” promotion.

Other attractive prizes up for grabs include tickets to Soleil concerts and fuel vouchers.

Family eye care is also partnering with flow to offer eye glasses.

The public can look out for flow’s musical ambassadors with more information on the endless everything summer.