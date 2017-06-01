Flow Launches ‘Endless Everything Summer’ Promotion

June 1st signaled the start of the anticipated ‘Endless Everything Summer’ promotion, put on by Saint Lucia’s largest telecommunications provider – Flow.

Flow customers stand a chance at winning daily and monthly prizes, including instant cash for mobile top-ups and up to $10,000 every month throughout the life of the promotion.

A grand total of $100,000 is at stake for Flow customers in the new ‘Endless Everything Summer’ campaign.

Among the attractive prizes offered by Flow are; free mobile top-ups, fuel vouchers, tickets to main stage Soleil concerts, the latest handsets, overseas trips, cash and more.

Acting Marketing and Communications Manager, Terry Finisterre, told HTS News4orce that ‘Endless Everything Summer’ is open to all Flow customers. Listen below.