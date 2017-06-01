Flow Offers Up $100,000 In Endless Everything Summer

Castries, Saint Lucia – June 1 2017 – Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider, Flow, has lifted the curtains on its exciting new summer promotion.

Endless Everything Summer will see customers winning prizes including smartphones, tickets and VIP passes to events including the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival, sunglasses from Family Eye Care, costumes for Saint Lucia Carnival, plane tickets, fuel, free data, and credit.

Subscribers across all four lines of business – mobile, fixed line, broadband, and TV – will also have the opportunity to win $300 every day, and up to $10,000 every month.

To qualify for chances to win, customers just have to Top Up $15 or more; buy any data plan or combo plan of 1GB or more; sign up for any Flow service; or upgrade any Flow service.

Flow users will be able to save, share, and win. With mobile calls to any network as low as $0.01 per minute, they are in a great position to enjoy Saint Lucia Carnival and all the parties with friends and family. They can capture the fun of summer on their mobile phones, and share on the island’s fastest network, via Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and more.

The Endless Everything Summer campaign will feature several of the company’s Brand Ambassadors, including soca superstars Teddyson John, Arthur Arlain, and Sedale.

The promotion runs until the end of August.