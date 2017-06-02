Flow Rates Go Up in Barbados

Telecommunications provider Flow has announced an increase in mobile phone rates in Barbados.

The company has announced that effective July 1, 2017 there will be a five per cent increase to the rates of some postpaid mobile plans, Barbados Today reports.

“These changes are as a result of our continued investment in our network to provide our customers with world class products and services,” the company said in a statement.

The hike will affect all consumer plans and bundles (voice and data), excluding the recently launched postpaid Combo plans.

Flow is expected to invest about $80 million in Barbados this year, as part of an overall $150 million investment announced last year.

Last month Flow Barbados reported a loss in subscribers for the first quarter of 2017 mainly due to a falloff in landline business.