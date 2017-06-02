Home / News Updates / Flow Rates Go Up in Barbados

Rehani Isidore 1 hour ago News Updates Leave a comment

Telecommunications provider Flow has announced an increase in mobile phone rates in Barbados.

The company has announced that effective July 1, 2017 there will be a five per cent increase to the rates of some postpaid mobile plans, Barbados Today reports.

“These changes are as a result of our continued investment in our network to provide our customers with world class products and services,” the company said in a statement.

The hike will affect all consumer plans and bundles (voice and data), excluding the recently launched postpaid Combo plans.

Flow is expected to invest about $80 million in Barbados this year, as part of an overall $150 million investment announced last year.

Last month Flow Barbados reported a loss in subscribers for the first quarter of 2017 mainly due to a falloff in landline business.

