Flow Special Presentation Carnival Partners

Telecoms provider Flow – one of the main sponsors of Saint Lucia Carnival 2017 made a presentation to carnival partners and the winners in its “endless everything” summer promotion at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The special event, which was held at flow’s

Bay-walk mall retail store, comes on the heels of the launch last week of Saint Lucia Carnival 2017-the 3rd leg of the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival.

Prior to the carnival presentation, flow rewarded the latest winners in its “endless everything” summer promotional campaign.

These customers became winners just by adding credit to their flow mobile phones.

In order to qualify for chances to win, subscribers to the telecommunications service provider, just have to top up $15 or more, buy any data plan or combo plan of 1gb or more, sign up for any flow service or upgrade any flow service.

Flow, which is heavily involved in carnival, is sponsoring several bands and other major events.

Flow officials continue to re-affirm the company’s support for Saint Lucia’s biggest cultural showpiece.