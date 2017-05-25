FLOW SUPPORTS NCF NATIONAL TELETHON

Flow and the National Community Foundation (NCF) are teaming up once again, for the 2017 NCF National Telethon.

Saint Lucia’s leading telecoms provider, Flow, is the official telecommunications sponsor of the 14th edition of the National Telethon, which is scheduled for Sunday May 28th 2017. The company is contributing free broadband internet service, landlines and telephones, mobile credit, ISDN lines to facilitate live media broadcast of the event, Flow Digital TV service to facilitate public onsite viewing of the proceedings, and DIA lines for credit card donations.

Flow is also providing the NCF with a toll-free number for the public to call and make their pledges, and shortcodes so that donations can be made via texting. Flow technicians will be available to provide technical support throughout the event.

Flow was one of the original corporate sponsors of the National Telethon, which began in 2003. This year, the NCF hopes to raise in excess of $200,000.

“As always, we feel proud to have been a sponsor of the National Telethon for the past 14 years,” said Flow Saint Lucia Acting Marketing and Communications Executive, Terry Finisterre. “We believe it is our duty as a responsible corporate citizen to help build a brighter future for our less fortunate fellow Saint Lucians, and so we’re always happy to assist when called upon. As usual, the NCF has the comfort of knowing that the event is being supported by the most advanced network systems in the region, which only the Caribbean’s leading full-service provider is capable of providing.”

NCF Executive Director, Madonna Monrose, said,

“We wish to express our appreciation for the generous support we have received from Flow over the years. along with their contributions, they have also helped to increase awareness of the National Telethon and inspire others to support it. We at the NCF pride ourselves on making full use of the donations we receive. Every dollar raised will have a direct impact on the critical assistance that the NCF provides to families and persons in need.”

The NCF raises funds to assist with educational and medical programs for citizens in need, youth at risk, and the care of the elderly.