Flow Upgrades Broadband Network

Telecommunications provider, Flow is nearing completion of overhauling their broadband network on a national scale.

On June 14th, Flow announced the broadband upgrade is expected boost web browsing speeds for consumers. Clarence Griffith, the Network Operations Lead for Flow, explained to the press that the upgrade is in response to “increased congestion” due to increased usage by a growing consumer base.

“Over the last year, we have been experiencing increased congestion in the network as the product expands, as more users use different products…that consumer a lot of bandwidth. Over the last month we have…doubled capacity in our core. It’s an ongoing process, we’ve done all of the north…and two weeks ago we completed Vieux-Fort. Everyone may not have the same experience…we have started the process of narrowing down the areas where…customers have complained that they have not seen an improvement…it could be other issues that have had a negative impact on their experience so, we have resolved this.”

Flow Product Lead for Cable and Internet, Adriana Mitchel Gideon informed the press, Saint Lucian subscribers are in for a digital upgrade.

Flow intends to completely move away from analogue television, which has become obsolete in the digital era. Watch video.