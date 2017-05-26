Fond St. Jacques Residents Upbeat After Meeting with SRDF

Soufriere, St. Lucia – The Foundation held its third community consultation over the past few months on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017, with residents of Fond St. Jacques. The meeting formed part of the organization’s sensitization policy by outlying its development plans and objectives for the year and operational overview for familiarization.

The meeting’s highlight was predicated on an energized discussion on the development and operational framework for the Enbas Saut Trail in Edmond’s Forest. The Foundation made its formal commitment to facilitate initial stages of championing advocacy, resource determination and stakeholder involvement for appropriate proposal submission.

According to Jimmy Haynes, Executive Director of the Foundation,

“The Soufriere Foundation does not subscribe to exclusion, in the tenants of community based tourism we want to ensure that we get maximum participation during all project phases of the Enbas Saut initiative in order to foster a sense of ownership by all stakeholders.”

The Foundation is to convene a second meeting over the next two weeks to oversee the creation of a steering committee along with consultation with forestry officials and associated organizations to establish general consensus on the way forward.

The Soufriere Foundation is a non-profit company located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, cultural, human resource, tourism and infrastructure development in the Soufriere area. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.