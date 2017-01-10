Francis Vows Transparency In Cop Shooting Probe

National Security Minister Hermangild Francis says ‘mistakes of the past won’t be made’ as investigations into the January 8th police homicide of 39-year-old Yves Rene get underway. Chesterfield has revealed that the office of the director of public prosecutions has joined the investigations.
Really transperancy. Where in the world I there a law that of a person run from an officer that u .ca shoot to kill. Did they have wArrant out for him or a search warrant to just stop and search him since he was by the bus stop with others. This is pure shit with that report. That’s cold blooded murder. I understand the police force will stand by their own but I’m what manner? To cover the stupidness or interfere in the investigation after all dead man tells no tales
i hate st lucia