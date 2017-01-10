Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / Francis Vows Transparency In Cop Shooting Probe

Francis Vows Transparency In Cop Shooting Probe

Miguel Fevrier 20 hours ago Top Stories 2 Comments


National Security Minister Hermangild Francis says ‘mistakes of the past won’t be made’ as investigations into the January 8th police homicide of 39-year-old Yves Rene get underway. Chesterfield has revealed that the office of the director of public prosecutions has joined the investigations.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Cops Confirm Home Invasion

The police department has confirmed an alleged home invasion in a Gros Islet suburb on …

2 comments

  1. Justice need to be serve no matter who
    January 10, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Really transperancy. Where in the world I there a law that of a person run from an officer that u .ca shoot to kill. Did they have wArrant out for him or a search warrant to just stop and search him since he was by the bus stop with others. This is pure shit with that report. That’s cold blooded murder. I understand the police force will stand by their own but I’m what manner? To cover the stupidness or interfere in the investigation after all dead man tells no tales

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved