Gas Prices Going Up

The public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and diesel have been changed.

The retail price for the LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders and kerosene remain unchanged.

The price changes take effect from Monday, may 22nd, 2017.

Gasoline is up from $11.73 to $11.88 per gallon,

Diesel from $10.54 to $10.67 per gallon,

The 20-pound cylinder remains unchanged at $30.49 per cylinder.

The 22-pound cylinder remains unchanged at $33.82 per cylinder, so does the 100-pound cylinder at $188.52 per cylinder.

kerosene remains unchanged at $6.39 per gallon.

The public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, June 12th, 2017.