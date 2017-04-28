Gas prices to Increase from May 1st

Department of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs

Press Release; April 28th 2017.

The public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded), diesel, LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders have been changed. These price changes take effect from Monday, May 01, 2017:

GASOLINE – from $2.49 to $2.58 per litre OR from $11.34 to $11.73 per gallon

Diesel – from $2.36 to $2.32 per litre OR $10.71 to $10.54 per gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) from $32.72 to $30.49 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) from $36.27 to $33.82 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) $210.78 to $188.52 per cylinder

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on

Monday, May 22, 2017.