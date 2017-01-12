GEF Highlights Areas Of Focus For Funding

The global environment facility (GEF) small grants programme in Saint Lucia is zeroing in on a few priority areas for financing.
National co-ordinator Giles Romulus says they include apiculture, sea moss production, environmental protection and special programmes for youth based organizations.
Its important information for civil society organizations (CSO’s) hoping to take advantage of grant funding that can help reduce poverty.
