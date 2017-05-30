GEF presents 2016 report

PRESS RELEASE:-UNDP funding provides support for environmental conservation projects.

The fourth annual report of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Program (SGP), was presented to the public on May 24.

The GEF-SGP operates under the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and encourages sustainable ventures through technical and financial support.

The National Coordinator of GEF SGP UNDP, Giles Romulus, said the program aims to foster innovation and creativity, especially for those in small island developing states, and outlined the areas GEF SGP supported in Saint Lucia during 2016.

Governor-General of Saint Lucia Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy, noted that although its foundation is laid in education, Saint Lucia lacks the research culture needed to make it competitive in the global arena.

Dame Pearlette lamented that the research students are mandated to undertake annually in the form of school based assessments (SBAs) is wasted. She said SBAs are bona fide data collection tools that go no further after being marked.

The GEF SGP was introduced in 1992 after the Rio Earth Summit. It provides financial and technical support for projects aimed at environmental conservation and rehabilitation, that also contribute to improving the standard of living of the surrounding community.