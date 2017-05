The global environment facility small grants programme Saint Lucia this week reported to the government of Saint Lucia and its development partners.

Every year, the facility’s national coordinator presents an annual report, which is a detailed account of the actions and results of technical assistance provided in areas such as climate resilience and poverty alleviation.

Representatives say it is an opportunity for reflection on projects that make a difference to communities and the country.

