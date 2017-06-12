Home / Top Stories / Government On Cultural Centre Relocation

Government On Cultural Centre Relocation

Culture Minister, Senator Fortuna Belrose has sought to address concerns over Saint Lucia’s representation at the biennial Caribbean Festival of Performing Arts [Carifesta] regional showcase carded for august 2017.
Local artists are worried about sponsorship for saint Lucia’s contingent to Carifesta.
Culture minister Belrose gave assurances of government support, but that entails meeting Saint Lucia’s Carifesta contingent halfway.
According to Senator Belrose, local Carifesta organizers must be better organized, as part of the process for requesting government assistance.

