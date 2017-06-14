What is government’s response to persistent sexual violence against women and children?

Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia Inc is saddened by the persistent and frequent reports of rape and sexual violence against women and girls.

We wish to enquire and understand the Government of Saint Lucia’s policy position on this very distressing issue.

In light of a resurgence of sexual violence against women and children we wish to get clarification from Hon. Allen Michael Chastanet, Prime Minister & Minister for Finance, Senator the Hon. Hermangild Francis Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security and Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Milton Desir on the status of the Forensic Laboratory and its capability and capacity to conduct forensic test to better assist investigating officers of the RSLPF and to ensure swift justice for victims of sex crimes.

Further, Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia Inc, calls on the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Milton Desir and Minister of Home Affairs and National Security Hon. Hermangild Francis to provide the public an update on the status of the Sexual Assault Response Team within the Royal St. Lucia Police Force, conceptualized by Civil Society Organisations to provide a dedicated unit within the RSLPF to collect data on suspected sexual predators to minimize the incidences of sexual crimes against women and children.

We continue to call on female leaders within both private and public sector agencies including Parliamentarians to be advocates and agitate for policies and legislation geared toward protecting women and children.