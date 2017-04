The opening of the Second Session of the Eleventh Parliament is slated to commence from 9:55am on Tuesday, April25, 2017.

Members of the House of Assembly will meet at 10:00 a.m.

Members of the Senate will meet at 10:30 a.m., after which both Houses will meet in joint session to receive a message from Her Excellency, the Governor General, Dame Calliopa Pearlette Louisy.

HTS News4orce will be posting live updates.