Gov’t Increases Constituency Office Allocation

GIS – The Hon Sarah Flood Beaubrun has applauded the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon Allen Chastanet for doubling the allocation given to constituency offices.

The minister with responsibility for External Affairs said the move will benefit all, and thus, it is an action that all should be grateful for.

“I don’t have a key to my constituency office. I don’t keep the key in my possession. It is the people’s office. I have no reason to go there except to meet the people. And we need offices that are staffed—can you imagine what rent in Castries Central is. For this financial year I had $22,000 because by the time we got to June, monies had already been spent, understandably by the previous parliamentary representative to run the office, and therefore I had $22,000 for ten months [which is] $2200 for rent, to pay staff, utilities, stationary, you name it, to run an office to serve the people. So I think that you will be seeing, certainly from my constituency an even greater level of efficiency as we serve the people.”

The minister went on to say that the added funds offered a greater level of efficiency for serving the public.