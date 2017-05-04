Gov’t raises Housing Allocation by 100%

GIS – Minister in the Ministry of Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport, and Civil Aviation, Hon. Herod Stanislaus, stated that there can be no national economic development without the people of a country having access to quality affordable housing.

The minister’s statement was part of a presentation made at the second session of the debate on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, last Thursday. This, he said, was one of the main reasons for the increase in the allocation of funding to the ministry.

“The estimates provided for my ministry’s housing program an amount of $25,544, 397—an increase of over 100 percent from last year,” Mr Stanislaus said. “This allocation gives you an indication of how committed we are to providing adequate housing to the people of this country. I personally believe that there cannot be economic development if your people can not afford quality housing.”

The minister elaborated on the commitment of the Department of Housing and Urban Renewal in meeting their mandate.

“The Department of Housing and Urban Renewal is mandated to ensure the efficient delivery of affordable housing options, and an effective framework for the sustainable development of urban settlements in Saint Lucia,” he said. “In so doing the agency will focus on developing and implementing affordable and sustainable housing, and related service delivery systems capable of assisting in the alleviation, and ultimately the eradication of poverty in communities.”

The department will also prioritize the renewal of urban centres.