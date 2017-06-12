Gov’t Will Not Fully Sponsor Local Arts Contingent for CARIFESTA

Culture and Local government Minister, Senator Fortuna Belrose addressed concern over Saint Lucia’s representation at the biennial Caribbean Festival of Performing Arts [CARIFESTA] regional showcase carded for August 2017.

Sections of the local art industry lamented government’s willingness to sponsor Saint Lucia’s contingent to CARIFESTA. Culture Minister Belrose gave assurances of government support but that entails meeting Saint Lucia’s CARIFESTA contingent halfway.

According to Senator Belrose, local CARIFESTA organizers must be better organized as part of the process for requesting government assistance. watch video.