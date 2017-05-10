Gros Islet Primary School to Host Maiden Students’ Council Election

Press Release 9th May 2017

The Gros Islet Primary School will be hosting the school’s first ever Students’ Council Election. The implementation of a Students’ Council has been an initiative Ms. Paula St. Luce, the principal of Gros Islet Primary School along with Teachers, Staff and Students have highly anticipated and are overly excited about.

The principal has indicated her thanks to Ms. Raejean Montoute, 1st Vice President – Gros Islet Youth Development Council and Mr. Ajani Lebourne – Immediate Past President – National Students’ Council on lending their guidance and assistance with this initiative. T

he Students’ Council will allow students of the institution to have a centralized voice and body who will be an advocate on student matters, actively contribute to student development at the institution and allow for leadership and skills development of students.

The Gros Islet Primary School election will take place on the Friday 12th May 2017 at 9:00 at the primary school.