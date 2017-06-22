GROS-ISLET SECONDARY TO BECOME A CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR SPORTS

PRESS RELEASE

The Gros Islet Secondary School is on track to experience a period of historic opportunities as the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development prepares to unfold a bold plan to transform the school into a Centre of Excellence for Sports.

The Gros-Islet Secondary School is the second school on island chosen to be transformed as a Centre of Excellence. Earlier in the year, the Ministry announced that the Anse Ger Secondary School would be transformed into a Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and Culture. Ministry officials are confident that such a transformation will enable a paradigmatic shift so that students will be encouraged to pursue, in the case of the Gros Islet Secondary School, a sporting career alongside academic, technical and/or vocational studies.

Added to this, a Centre of Excellence for Sports, officials say, will assist national efforts in addressing the high incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on the island. Therefore, the proposed centre will assist in promoting overall good health, positive lifestyles and a higher level of fitness and wellness of the Saint Lucian population.

Officials believe that transforming the Gros-Islet Secondary School into a Centre of Excellence for Sports will significantly boost national development by unleashing the social and economic potential of Saint Lucian nationals. The transformation is also expected to market the Gros-Islet Secondary School as a popular school of choice for students who love sports.

Stakeholders will be granted the opportunity to exchange ideas-including best practices, make recommendations and deliberate on the way forward for creating a Centre of Excellence for Sports in Saint Lucia, when a site visit of the Gros-Islet Secondary will take place on Friday, June 23, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The site visit is expected to be followed by a consultation of stakeholders on the grounds of the school.

The Ministry intends, through exercises of this nature, to create a Centre of Excellence that will promote the island’s sporting potential while promoting employment opportunities through facilitating the pursuit of professional sporting careers.

Allison A Jean

Permanent Secretary