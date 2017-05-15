GTM commission’s new multi-million dollar Eastern Caribbean headquarters in St. Lucia

PRESS RELEASE – One of the Caribbean’s leading investment and insurance companies has begun making additional large scale investment moves, which will result in a further solidifying of its financial footprint on the economic landscape of Saint Lucia.

Officials of Guyana and Trinidad Mutual Group of Companies (GTM) earlier this month broke ground in Castries, Saint Lucia on the construction of a new state-of-the-art multi-million divisional headquarters.

The decision to construct the sub-regional office for the Eastern Caribbean comes following an extensive and rigorous review process, resulting in the indisputable conclusion that Sain

t Lucia was the best place to grow and expand.

“Arguably this initiative represents the largest investment in Saint Lucia and I reckon the eastern Caribbean to date,” noted GTM Saint Lucia Branch Manager Kirk Maraj.