Breaking News
Home / Recent News / Gunplay Becomes 14th Homicide Victim For 2016

Gunplay Becomes 14th Homicide Victim For 2016

Rehani Isidore July 4, 2016 Recent News 8 Comments

One man is dead after being cut down in a hail of gunfire in a brazen day-light drive-by at Bois D’ Orange, Gros Islet on Sunday.
The victim identified as Sean Louis better known as “gun-play” was reportedly no stranger to local authorities.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Teaching Division Dean Says Lead By Example

Meanwhile, the dean of the SALCC division of Teacher Education says the student-teachers must learn …

8 comments

  1. beamtendarlehen ohne vergleich
    February 8, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    We always make fun of my partner because she is always optimistic borderline "dreamer", and I'm more pessimistic and borderline cranky. Well, yes, cranky. She will outlive me, definitely!

    Reply
  2. http://www./
    October 23, 2016 at 3:29 am

    I really wanted to post a small message to be able to express gratitude to you for those remarkable information you are sharing on this website. My extended internet search has at the end of the day been rewarded with beneficial details to write about with my partners. I ‘d mention that most of us visitors are unequivocally blessed to be in a decent site with so many outstanding professionals with valuable methods. I feel really happy to have seen your entire webpage and look forward to so many more cool minutes reading here. Thanks a lot once more for everything.

    Reply
  3. versicherung kfz huk coburg
    October 22, 2016 at 12:29 pm

    By January 31, 2013 – 8:40 pmI have recently started a web site, the info you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.

    Reply
  4. http://carinsuranceusa.imahillbilly.com/grange_insurance_cincinnati_ohio.xml
    July 20, 2016 at 10:20 am

    It’s your Blog, be creative and see where it takes you! On mine I’m not sure what the heck I’m doing yet… I keep posting and letting kinda evolve into whatever it wants…. I’ve posted on music, politics, dogs, re-in-acting, and taxicab etiquette for example. One of the great things about writing is you can anywhere, anytime, and do anything…..

    Reply
  5. insurance auto quote
    July 19, 2016 at 6:03 am

    Jag Ã¶nskar att du fÃ¥r massor med mer tid med dina nÃ¤ra och kÃ¤ra, sÃ¥ mycket tid att du inte bara blir glad utan ocksÃ¥ fÃ¶rbluffad. Jag Ã¶nskar ocksÃ¥ att du verkligen kÃ¤nner att vi Ã¤r med dig, att vi klappar din kind och kramar om dig, hela vÃ¤gen, hela tiden, vart du Ã¤n vÃ¤nder dig!MÃ¥nga kramar frÃ¥n Mie

    Reply
  6. Ellen
    July 18, 2016 at 5:05 am

    I thank you humbly for shairng your wisdom JJWY

    Reply
  7. Anonymous
    July 6, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    The police force needs to step up

    Reply
  8. Anonymous
    July 5, 2016 at 6:50 am

    To much Drugs, yea to much Drugs

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved