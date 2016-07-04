Gunplay Becomes 14th Homicide Victim For 2016

One man is dead after being cut down in a hail of gunfire in a brazen day-light drive-by at Bois D’ Orange, Gros Islet on Sunday.
The victim identified as Sean Louis better known as “gun-play” was reportedly no stranger to local authorities.
The police force needs to step up
To much Drugs, yea to much Drugs