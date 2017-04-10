Home / Recent News / Health Minister Explains Phone Bill

Check Also

OECS Commission and UWI Institute of International Relations sign MOU on Cooperation

OECS Media Release Tuesday, May 9, 2017 — The OECS Commission and the UWI Institute …

3 comments

  1. Jone james
    April 11, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Mary u lie you have to switch roaming on with tbe new phones avaiilable ,Take that back liar

    Reply
  2. TRUTH
    April 10, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    “I am a real data person.” Cray Cray Mary what the heck do you mean by this piece of garbage you uttered? Don’t forget this is the same Mary who disturbed a whole Budget Debate just because she was hungry- well that’s what she claimed.

    Reply
    • Adrian
      April 11, 2017 at 9:11 am

      But she also said that if such a bill exist……..then goes on to say that she is aware of such a bill. When will these politician learn. You can piss is our eyes and call it rain.

      Reply

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved