Health ministry develops integrated healthcare model

GIS:-The model provides guidelines for planning and delivering care, and monitoring performance.

The Ministry of Health is in the process of strengthening governance systems for the health sector, as a result of performance reviews and stakeholder consultations that have revealed the need for a robust healthcare delivery model.

Work has commenced in this area and there have been two main achievements—a model of care that outlines the main guidelines for planning and delivering care and monitoring performance; and a governance model, also called a Virtual Integration Model. This model proposes a strengthened role for the Ministry of Health as the steward of the health system and greater accountability and safety form all actors in the delivery of care.

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with PAHO, last week commenced the work of further refining these models, by taking a closer look at integrated care management. Stakeholders reviewed concepts, examined best practice models and discussed challenges.

On the final day of the workshop, a technical working committee outlined the work plan for the development of a proposal for integrated care delivery in Saint Lucia. The design of an integrated model of care for Saint Lucia is funded by PAHO and will be executed over a four-month period. The finished product will be presented in September, and will form a major component of the governance model for the health sector.

The three-day workshop was held from May 30 to June 1, at the Finance Administrative Centre at Point Seraphine.